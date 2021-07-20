American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 1.2%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.17. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

