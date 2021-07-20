American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.25

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 71864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

