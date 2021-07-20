American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

