American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,673. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

