Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 236,340 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,340 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $47,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.