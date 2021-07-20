Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 4,011 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of GameStop worth $47,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GME opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.79. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

