Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.31% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $45,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

