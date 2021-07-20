Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,051,606 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 501.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Discovery worth $46,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.