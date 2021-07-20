Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 907,983 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 907,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,046,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,748,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

