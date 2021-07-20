Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $44.63 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $44,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

