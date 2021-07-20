Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $45.32 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.80% of ImmunoGen worth $45,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.