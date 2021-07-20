Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $7,625,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

