Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Donaldson worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

