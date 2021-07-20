Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $51,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.