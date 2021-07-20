Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,411 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Toll Brothers worth $44,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,068,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

