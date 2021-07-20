Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 20,191 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of FirstService worth $47,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

