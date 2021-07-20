Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 43,267 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.64% of Euronet Worldwide worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.