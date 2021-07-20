Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,660 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of SLM worth $45,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $60,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $46,532,000.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.