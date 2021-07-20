Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

