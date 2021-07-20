Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 276,561 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Afya worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

AFYA stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

