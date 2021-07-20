Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,151 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $44,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

