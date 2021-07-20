Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

