AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 955,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 423,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.