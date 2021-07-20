Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 829,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

