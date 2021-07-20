AmonD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,874.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00137014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.97 or 1.00028118 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.