Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,747 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Amgen worth $429,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.83. 74,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
