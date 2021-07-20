Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.39% of Exxon Mobil worth $924,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 1,087,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,917,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

