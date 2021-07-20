Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114,833 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Pfizer worth $508,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 1,640,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,182,942. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.