Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 314,426 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314,426 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $400,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,692,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.34. The company had a trading volume of 96,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.90 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.