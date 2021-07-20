Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 168,359 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.40% of Union Pacific worth $586,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.