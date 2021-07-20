Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 603,391 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Visa worth $1,272,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 210,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

