Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,693 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $817,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 400,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

