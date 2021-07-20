Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 484,103 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,103 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Citigroup worth $364,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. 750,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,674,460. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

