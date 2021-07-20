Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 260,071 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,071 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.58% of Caterpillar worth $738,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

