Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,508 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,332 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,508 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.44% of Adobe worth $997,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $608.61. 29,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,258. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $611.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

