Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 819,777 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 819,777 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.38% of PayPal worth $1,075,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.30.

PayPal stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,829. The stock has a market cap of $349.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.