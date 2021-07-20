Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

