Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AVROBIO by 67.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AVROBIO by 781.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $332.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

