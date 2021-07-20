Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $63.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Banc of California reported sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

BANC stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

