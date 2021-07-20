Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.38. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CIB opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $5,618,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

