Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,089 shares of company stock worth $2,573,168. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

