Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $252,306.70. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

