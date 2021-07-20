Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cutera reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CUTR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,617. The company has a market cap of $857.07 million, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32. Cutera has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

