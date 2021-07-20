Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $213,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $683.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

