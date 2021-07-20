Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $56.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $238.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -284.28 and a beta of 1.69. Heska has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $247.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.64.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 52.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 12,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Heska by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Heska by 36.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 333.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

