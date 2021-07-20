Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Phunware also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 12.09.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

