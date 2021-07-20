Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 589,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

