Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 7,734,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,369. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $378,678.48. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

