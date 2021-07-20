Analysts Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

AWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AWH stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

