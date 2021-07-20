Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,601 shares of company stock worth $7,472,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

